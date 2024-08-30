Ex-MUDA Commr. G.T. Dinesh Kumar appointed as Haveri University Registrar

August 30, 2024

Posting exposes Government’s contradictory stance; no action yet after MUDA scam fallout

Mysore/Mysuru: In a dramatic turn to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation scam, former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who was abruptly transferred and was made to wait for posting, has now been appointed as the Registrar of Haveri University.

The State Government released a transfer list of 16 KAS Officers yesterday prominently featuring Dinesh Kumar’s name, just below the first. The list bears the signature of Uma Devi, Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The Government’s handling of the massive corruption within MUDA has raised brows and has invited public criticism.

The name of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi also figured in the scam where 14 sites were sanctioned to her under 50:50 ratio in upscale layout of Vijayanagar in lieu of her 3.16-acre land at Kesare.