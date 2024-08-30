Three of Darshan’s aides moved to Mysuru Jail

August 30, 2024

Mysuru: A day after actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was shifted to Ballari Central Prison from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, three of his accomplices were shifted to Mysuru Central Prison this afternoon.

Pavan, Raghavendra and Nandeesh are among the 17 accused booked in the murder case of Chitradurga’s Renukaswamy, in which Darshan is accused No. 2. The trio were brought in a City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police van, amid Police security, from Parappana Agrahara to the jail here on Ashoka Road at about 12.45 pm.

Police handed over Court order (on shifting accused to other Jails) and other documents related to their Undertrial Prisoner Number allotted in Bengaluru Jail among others, fulfilling the prerequisite formalities.

It may be recalled, following the photo of Darshan hanging out with rowdy-sheeters in Parappana Agrahara Jail that went viral, the Bengaluru Police had moved an application at 24th ACMM Court there, with a request for permission to move at least 10 accused including Darshan, to other Jails in the State.