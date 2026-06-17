Excise DC has stakes in illegal restobar that caught fire?! 

June 17, 2026

Mysuru: Does the Excise Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru have any stakes in the illegal restobar in Dattagalli that was gutted in a fire mishap on June 15?

The turn of events, with Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, admitting grave lapses on the part of Excise Department officials, during his visit to city yesterday, point fingers at the latter’s involvement in the illegal business, along with several influential people, who were calling the shots from behind.

Sources in Excise Department told Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity that ‘there are a couple of influential people involved, including our Excise DC, in this illegal restobar business.’

While the owners of restobar and the building have been booked in the case by Kuvempunagar Police, there is no action yet against Excise DC even 24 hours after the Minister announced that he would recommend for suspension of Excise DC to the Government.