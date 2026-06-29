Excise DC suspended 
News

Excise DC suspended 

June 29, 2026

Fatal fire at restobar…  

Mysuru: The State Government has issued order suspending Excise Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru Urban Division S. Nagarajappa, on the charges of dereliction of duty, over the fire incident at Maara Restobar in Dattagalli, in which two persons lost their lives and six others were injured on June 15. 

The restobar, which caught fire, was being operated on the rooftop of the two-storey building, in an unauthorised manner, without obtaining any prerequisite license to serve liquor. The ceiling of the restaurant was covered with haystack, bamboo and tarpaulin sheets.  

It may be mentioned that, following the incident, five Excise personnel including Excise Dy.SP of Mysuru Sub-Division H.K. Ramesh, were suspended in relation to the incident on June 17.  

The other personnel suspended are: Mysuru Zone-3 Excise Inspector Ashish, Excise Sub-Inspectors Ranganath and Dileep Kumar and Excise Constable Rajesh, according to the order issued by State Excise Commissioner, Bengaluru. 

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