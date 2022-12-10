Exhibition-cum-Sale at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry
Exhibition-cum-Sale at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry

December 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Paras Creations has organised a Saree and Kurthi Exhibition-cum-Sale at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry in Mysuru.

The Expo-cum-Sale will conclude on Sunday (Dec.11). The  mega exhibition of Cotton, Silk, Fancy Sarees and Kurthis will be open for visitors from 10  am to 9 pm.

Varieties of Bhagalpuri Silk, Banaras Silk Sarees, Crepe Silk Sarees, Manipuri Cotton Sarees, Odisha Cotton Sarees, Gadwal Cotton, Pochampalli, Kosa Cotton Sarees, Embroidery, Rich Pallu Zari Border, Super Net Sarees, Marble Chiffon Sarees, Korean Silk Sarees, Khadi Silk Sarees, Micro Silk Sarees, Party Wear Sarees and many more will be available at the show.

Jaipur and Lucknow Chikankari Kurti, Jaipur Fancy Bed Sheets, Pillows, Cushion Covers, Sofa Back and Ladies Top, Chudidar Material, Kids Wear, T-Shirt, Jaipur Midi, Ladies Summer Pants, Skirts, Leggings, Jeggings, Bermuda, Frock, Track Pant also available.

