Five Kannada books to be released on Dec. 11

December 10, 2022

Event includes rare variety of Kannada translation of famed French graphic novel ‘Persepolis’

Mysore/Mysuru: This Sunday, Mysuru city will play host to an event which will see the release of a rare variety of Kannada translation of a French graphic novel ‘Persepolis’ that has been translated into Kannada by senior journalist and writer Preethi Nagaraj. The event will be held at 10.30 am at Natana Rangashale, K-Block, Ramakrishnanagar.

Renowned translator and Kannada author Prof. O.L. Nagabhushan Swamy and author Dadapeer Jaiman will be the guests of the event along with Preethi Nagaraj, poet-columnist Kusuma Ayarahalli, authors Darshan Jayanna and Vikram Visaji.

Apart from ‘Persepolis’, four other books will also be released and all the books have been published by Bengaluru-based Chanda Prakashana by writer Vasudhendra. The books that will be released are, ‘Daari’, a novel by Kusuma Ayarahalli, ‘Appana Rallies Cycle’ written by Darshan Jayanna about his father, internationally acclaimed psychologist Dr. Edith Eger’s ‘The Choice’ that has been translated into Kannada by Jayashree Bhat and ‘Dehave Desha’ (‘Deh Hi Desh’) a travelogue by Garima Srivastava that has been translated into Kannada by Vikram Visaji.

About ‘Persepolis’

Originally written by Marjane Satrapi, Iranian-cum-French graphic novelist, illustrator and filmmaker, ‘Persepolis’ is dee-med as one of a kind for Kannada. The original book in French was first published in 2000 and has been translated into many languages worldwide owing to its success in reaching the readers in a rather unique format.

‘Persepolis’ is an autobiographical story of Satrapi’s impressionable childhood and coming of age within a large and loving family in Tehran, Iran during the Islamic Revolution in late 1970s and subsequent time period. It’s a personal yet political story of a country plagued by political upheaval; of Marjane’s high school years in Vienna as a 14-year-old facing the trials of adolescence far from her family etc.

A story of girlhood and adolescence seemingly close yet distant, ‘Persepolis’ is the saga of a young life that took her place in the history of her country, yet filled with the universal trials and joys of growing up.

Edgy and candid, sometimes searingly honest, the book is laced with humour, deep wisdom and political insights.

An animation film of the same name has been watched by millions worldwide. ‘Persepolis’ in Kannada is bound to reach an even wider audience.