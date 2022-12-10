Nominated as MUDA member

December 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as disgruntled BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has been meeting top Congress leaders one after the other in the past several days, the Government in a surprising move has nominated Vishwanath as a member of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Under-Secretary of Urban Development Department Satish Kabadi, in an order issued on Dec.8, has appointed Vishwanath as MUDA member, which has come as a dismay to local BJP leaders, who are unable to understand the reasoning behind his appointment as the MLC has been repeatedly criticising his own Government on various issues.