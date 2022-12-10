Last rites of soldier held with State honours

December 10, 2022

Madikeri: The last rites of K.K. Shiju (48), a soldier attached to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was conducted with State honours at his native village Kadagadalu in the taluk yesterday.

Earlier, the body of K.K. Shiju, who had served the CISF for 23 years, was brought in a special helicopter from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, to Bengaluru, from where it was brought in an ambulance to his native village Kadagadalu.

Madikeri Division Assistant Commissioner Dr. Yathish Ullal, Madikeri Tahsildar Mahesh and other officials offered floral tributes to the departed serviceman, on behalf of Kodagu District Administration. The District Armed Reserve Police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect.

Shiju’s body was taken out in a procession in an open vehicle to Turukarahatti, from where it was brought to Kadagadalu Hindu Burial Grounds and the last rites were conducted.