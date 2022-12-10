Rohini Sindhuri’s husband files contempt plaint against Lucky Ali

December 10, 2022

Case to be heard by Bengaluru City Civil Court on Dec. 16

Bengaluru: Sudhir Reddy, husband of IAS officer and current Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Bengaluru, Rohini Sindhuri, has moved the City Civil Court seeking contempt action against actor/ singer Lucky Ali for what he termed the latter’s deliberate disobeying of the court’s interim injunction in respect of a three-acre property at Vasudevapuara village in Yelahanka hobli of Bengaluru North taluk.

Ali, in a series of tweets posted last Sunday, alleged that three acres of his ancestral property in Yelahanka had been encroached upon by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her kin.

Refuting the allegations, Rohini reportedly said that the alleged dispute has nothing to do with her and that she would sue the singer for defamation.

The 49th City Civil Judge, Yashavanth, posted Reddy’s application to Dec. 16 for consideration. “The acts and indulgences of the defendants are contemptuous and defendant no. 1 (Lucky Ali), by using his Bollywood celebrity status, is giving a different colour to his acts of violation and inviting public support and support from certain political cross-sections to his acts of contempt, which are even more aggravated in nature,” Reddy claimed in his application.

According to Reddy, on Nov. 28, the defendant sent his relatives, rowdy elements and some persons posing as lawyers and interfered with the peaceful possession of the property.

“The defendant’s parties came and created havoc at the suit property… I have filed an FIR which shows the details,” Reddy said.

“The defendants on the said day wilfully disobeyed the court order by their physical interference and thereafter the first defendant further disobeyed the order by making a series of false and reckless statements on social media and also dragged the name of the plaintiff’s wife, who is a reputed IAS officer and has nothing to do with the present case,” Reddy further claimed.

In his application, Reddy said he is the sole and absolute owner of the suit schedule property, having purchased it from his vendors, namely, Mansoor M. Ali and his daughter Sabrina, for a valuable consideration.

Meanwhile, the singer’s lawyer, Shreeram Nayak, also filed a memo against the injunction that was filed against Ali.

Nayak says, “We are going to produce all required documents concerning the ownership of this property during the course of the argument on Dec. 16,” adding that they are waiting for Ali to return from UAE to get his bail plea approved.