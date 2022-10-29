Exhibition on life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Railway Stations till Oct. 31

October 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: To celebrate the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has organised an exhibition on the life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from Oct.28 to 31 in the Railway Station premises of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and Haveri during the week-long celebrations of National Unity Day.

National Unity Day is celebrated on Oct.31 by the Government of India since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India. He is well-known for playing a key role in the unification of the Princely States into Indian Union. This expo intends to reflect the strength of unity and integrity of India, which was mentioned as one of the “Panch Pran” by the PM on the occasion of India’s Independence Day-2022, stated a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. PRO.