Experts ask students to question teachers

Hunsur: Students must dream about achieving great heights in their fields of interests without worrying much about the available resources and family background and they must ask interesting questions to the teachers in the class, said Bhaskar Kalale, CII Mysuru Chairman and President, India Operation of Theorem.

He was speaking at the academic interaction for high school students organised by Brilliance Education Trust at Brilliance School, Hunsur, and advised the students to overcome many barriers which they may be facing in their student life like non-availability of good books, money, parents’ affordability etc.

Instead, he asked the students to concentrate on their academic performances and run behind their true aspirations with dedicated mindset.

On the occasion, he inaugurated a computer lab and newly-constructed rest room which has been sponsored by Theorem, Mysuru.

Mahajana PG Centre Director Dr. C.K. Renukarya recollected the importance of education in mother-tongue. Stating that our natural feelings like love, emotion, pain and dreams come in our native or mother-tongue, he asked students to read a lot about Kannada literature and have good language hold on English and other languages too.

He stressed that students must read newspapers daily to update their general knowledge and told the teachers to encourage students to ask many questions, to let them cultivate the habit of curiosity, visiting libraries and reading books.

Krishi Constructions Managing Director Rohith asked the students to have connectivity with the practical world and also advised the students to develop independent, ethical and dedicated personality to become entrepreneurs and generate jobs for the nation. He asked the students to be strong in their basics of the subjects.

Brilliance Education Trust President Parameshwaraiah, in his concluding remarks, spoke on the activities undertaken in the school for the overall development of the students personality, according to a press release from C.S. Veena of Brilliance School.

