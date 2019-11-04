Expo of rare manuscripts at ORI

November 4, 2019

Mysuru: A four-day exhibition of rare manuscripts, organised at Oriental Research Institute (ORI), University of Mysore (UoM), to commemorate the birth centenary of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, concluded on Nov.2.

Inaugurating the expo, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that ORI was a treasure house of knowledge and likened it to Ambari of Mysore Palace.

He observed that the first choice of many tourists was Mysore Palace and suggested that the knowledge treasure at ORI should also be made available to tourists and local people.

He recalled that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, during his reign of seven years, had translated Rig Veda and Puranas from Sanskrit to Kannada which are still preserved at ORI.

Speaking on the occasion, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar recalled that ORI was started earlier to UoM and opined that such institutes would help preserve rare scriptures to be passed on to the younger generation.

UoM Registrar Dr. R. Shivappa, ORI Director Dr. S. Shivarajappa and others were present.

Expo details: The expo featured manuscripts of Veda-Upanishad, history, literature and mythology, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s translation of Rig Veda and Puranas, Adbuta Ramayana, Adyatma Ramayana, Ananda Ramayana, works of Shankaracharya, Veerashaiva Grantha, Dasashana, Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Vishnu Purana, Vayu Purana, Linga Maha Purana, Skanda Purana, Markandeya Purana, Vamana Purana, Varaha Purana, Matsya Purana, Shiva Purana, Kalika Purana, etc.

Also included were measures to preserve rare palm scripts and manuscripts along with digitisation of manuscripts and tools needed to study the scripts.

