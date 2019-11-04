River Rafting in Kodagu District 60 rafts to be given licence

November 4, 2019

Madikeri: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy, who chaired the White Water River Rafting review meeting at her office on Nov.1, has decided to issue licences to 60 raft operators in the district next season.

The meeting also decided to continue those who were issued licences this year based on the recommendations of a Technical Committee.

Though river rafting is popular among tourists visiting Kodagu, the District Administration had temporarily banned it in early 2018 due to allegations of irregularities and the death of a tourist.

Razi Ahmed, a 21-year-old tourist from Hyderabad, died after he was assaulted with a wooden oar by some rafting crew at Dubare Rafting Camp coming under Nanjarayapatna Gram Panchayat near Kushalnagar.

The ban was imposed in the wake of several complaints from tourists and villagers that adventure activity organisers have no expertise in river rafting and some of them are organising such events just to make money. The ban was imposed as mandatory safety measures were not followed by organisers and lives were at stake. The ban, however, was subsequently revoked.

The DC directed the officials of Public Works Department (PWD), Fire and Emergency Services, Tourism and other Departments to conduct surprise spot inspections and assess the number of rafters operating at various rafting in the district.

A few members of the River Rafting Committee raised objections over the delay in issue of Fitness Certificates for boats following which the DC said that the certificates will be issued within a day from next year.

Tourism Department representatives were instructed to issue an advisory on the terms and conditions necessary to operate rafting including fixing of prices. The DC warned the guides of initiating legal action if they are found levying higher rates.

She instructed the Assistant Director of Tourism Department to issue press release and give publicity about the information pertaining to necessary guidelines. The DC also instructed the officials to put up a board containing the prescribed rates for rafting at Dubare and Barapole for the benefit of tourists.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D. Pennekar instructed the officials to implement the rules that are in force at Barapole at Dubare too. Assistant Commissioner T. Javaregowda, PWD Executive Engineer Ibrahim, District Fire Officer P. Chandan, Tourism Department Assistant Director Raghavendra, River Rafting Committee Members Ritesh, Vishwa, Manjunath and others were present.

