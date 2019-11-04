Corporator to stage protest tomorrow against footpath encroachments
News

Corporator to stage protest tomorrow against footpath encroachments

November 4, 2019

Mysuru: Corporator K.V. Sridhar has urged the MCC to clear footpath encroachments on all roads in city failing which he along with other organisations would stage a protest in front of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) tomorrow.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here on Saturday, Sridhar said that he along with Pedestrians Welfare Committee and Nav Bharath Nirman Seva Trust, will stage a unique demonstration in front of MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road along with push carts, waste advertisement hoardings and power transformer models at  10 am tomorrow.

Maintaining that the encroachment of footpaths on Narayana Shastri Road, Banumaiah Road, Ashoka Road, D. Devaraj Urs road, Dhanvantri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, JLB Road, Kalidasa Road, K.T. Street, Sawday Road and other prominent roads in the central business district has severely hindered pedestrian movement and also put the life of pedestrians at risk, Sridhar alleged that the MCC authorities had failed to clear the encroachments despite numerous protests and representations.

Pointing out that even the Supreme Court  has ordered free pedestrian movement on footpaths, Corporator Sridhar wanted the MCC authorities to take the issue seriously in the interests of pedestrians and the general public at large.

Former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, Pedestrian Welfare Committee members Puttaraju, Ramachandra, Satish, Siddaraju and others were present.

