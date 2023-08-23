Expo of Silk Sarees till Aug. 25

August 23, 2023

Chamundi Silks has joined forces with Latha Puttanna to present a collection tailored for those who have an affinity for life’s finer luxuries.

“In the realm of product appreciation, constant reinvention is key to sustaining interest from patrons. Staying ahead is imperative,” remarked Ambika Ahuja, Chamundi Silks’ Strategic Advisor and Spokesperson.

The collaboration introduces a limited edition assortment, drawing inspiration from contemporary art, vibrant colour combinations and precise craftsmanship.

The resulting drapes exhibit an ageless grace, characterised by refined vertical lines and checks that seamlessly merge meticulous attention to detail with expert construction.

With a history dating back to 1947, Chamundi Silks, a prestigious Indian brand, has been dedicated to crafting exquisite silk fabrics and sarees. With over 75 years of heritage, the brand boasts a community of over 250 skilled artisans and a pioneering vertically integrated framework. Its inception aimed to introduce globally recognised Pure Silk products while upholding traditions and unwavering quality. Chamundi Silks effortlessly balances timeless sophistication with evolving trends, curating an authenticity-rooted style that maintains its allure over time.

Latha Puttanna, a celebrated fashion designer with three decades of experience, has been renowned for her efforts to rekindle traditional Indian fashion. Her collaboration with Chamundi Silks Limited embodies a seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary couture.

The expo-cum-sale of this exclusive collection has been organised by Impressionz at Chamundi Silks, # 451/5, JLB Road (near RTO Circle), from Aug. 23 to 25 between 11 am and 8 pm.