African Swine Fever in Kerala: High alert at Bavali check-post on Inter-State border

August 23, 2023

H.D. Kote shares border with Kerala; Two teams from Veterinary Department deputed to check transportation of animals

H.D. Kote: Following a report of African Swine Fever at a pig farm in Kerala, high alert has been sounded in Bavali check-post at H.D. Kote taluk on Karnataka-Kerala border in Mysuru district.

A team of Officers led by H.D. Kote Tahsildar Ramappa, including Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. T. Ravikumar and Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr. Prasanna inspected Bavali check-post yesterday and told the personnel manning the facility to take stringent measures.

Tahsildar Ramappa told media persons “Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, after the emergence of African Swine Fever in Kerala, we inspected the check-post, besides banning sale and transport of pork at D.B. Kuppe Gram Panchayat limits.”

Two teams of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services have been formed, with one team handling the task at check-post from 6 am to 2 pm and another from 2 pm to 6 pm, said Ramappa.

He further explained that “Transport of animals from Kerala to Mysuru district is completely prohibited, along with the sale of meat with Taluk Administration given strict instructions to implement the ban. Pork vendors are also told not to sell the meat, after taking out a spot inspection. The Panchayat staff should also be aware in this regard.”

Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr. Prasanna said “African Swine Fever was reported in Kerala in the first week of August. The symptoms are fever, along with reddish lumps on face and body, saliva oozing from mouth and diarrhoea. The disease spreads from animals to animals, but won’t affect humans.”

With the reports of Foot and Mouth Disease in Kerala, the livestock at D.B. Kuppe, Bavali and surrounding villages are being vaccinated as a precautionary measure, Dr. Prasanna added.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Ravikumar said “In case of fever, people should visit Primary Health Centre (PHC) and avail treatment. ASHA workers should go on door-to-door survey and create awareness among people about the epidemic and report to me.”

Members of D.B. Kuppe Gram Panchayat, workers, Forest Officer Raghavendra, Raviraj and Ravi of Health and Family Welfare Department, Police and Forest personnel were present.