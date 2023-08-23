For Varamahalakshmi, people throng markets in advance

August 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival on Friday (Aug. 25), people are thronging the markets in advance for shopping puja items due to the fear of price rise.

Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road and surroundings that turn into a chock-a-block during every festivals in the city, is witnessing a huge rush of women especially, for whom worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and well-being of their family is a tradition inherited from ancestors.

The vendors, irrespective of flower and fruits in and outside the market, that usually teems with shoppers in the evening hours, were seen unloading the items early this morning, to cater to the morning rush. The footpaths on either side of Sayyaji Rao Road were prominently occupied by vendors. For Varamahalakshmi, a Kalasha (coconut placed on a small water pot) covered with a mask of various designs of the Goddess Lakshmi is always in demand, so also this year, with shopkeepers selling fancy items.

Flowers like chrysanthemum (sevanthige) is more in demand with an arm length of flower sold in the range of Rs. 80 to Rs. 100. Banana is sold at Rs. 80 to Rs. 120 per kg, guava at Rs. 60 per kg and hybrid guava Rs. 100 per kg. Likewise, the prices of various other flowers like Mysore Mallige (Jasmine), Kanakambara, rose among others commonly used for puja are in the range of Rs. 80 to Rs. 100.

Flower and fruit vendors who are still pitching make-shift shops on Dhanvanthri Road near JK Grounds, Irwin Road and surroundings say that ‘the markets are expected to do roaring business on festival eve tomorrow.’

Varamahalakshmi puja is to propitiate the Goddess of Prosperity, Lakshmi. Varamahalakshmi is the manifestation of Lakshmi who grants boons (varam). It is a puja primarily performed by married Hindu women in South India. It is observed on Friday before the day of full moon – Purnima – in the Hindu month of Shravana, which corresponds to Gregorian months of July – August. The worshipping of Varamahalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi, the eight aspects of Lakshmi, all of whom represent different forms of wealth.