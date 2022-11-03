Failing to register site after receiving Rs. 4.5 lakh

November 3, 2022

Case registered against hotelier

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Police have registered a case against C. Nagaraju alias Amaravathi Nagaraj, proprietor of Amaravathi Hotel in Mandya for failing to register the site after receiving Rs. 4.5 lakh from the buyer.

Details: A.G. Anilkumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Vijayanagar 4th Stage, who wanted to buy a site, met Amaravathi Nagaraj through one H.N. Satish, proprietor of Spykar, a readymade garments showroom on D. Devaraj Urs Road in city and held talks with Nagaraj.

In his complaint Anilkumar has stated that during the talks, Nagaraj fixed the price for Site No. 25, measuring 30X40 at Amaravathi Enclave located in Survey No. 114/1 and 114/2 in Beerihundi village limits of Mellahalli in Mysuru taluk for Rs. 6.75 lakh and Nagaraj had received Rs. 4.5 lakh as advance for the site.

On Dec. 29, 2020, Amaravathi Nagaraj called Anilkumar to the Mysuru East Sub Registrar’s Office to register the site in Anilkumar’s name. But instead of registering the site, Nagaraj told Anilkumar that as the khata of Amaravathi Enclave is jointly held by his wife Rekha, she could not come today and told Anilkumar that he would bring his wife tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2020) and get the registration done.

As Amaravathi Nagaraj did not get the site registered, Anilkumar went to Amaravathi Hotel on Sept. 17, 2022 and met Nagaraj, who threatened Anilkumar with life and sent him away, the complaint further stated.

Left with no other option, Anilkumar lodged a complaint against Amaravathi Nagaraj with Devaraja Police. Based on the complaint, Devaraja Police, who have registered a case under IPC section 406, 420 and 506, are investigating.