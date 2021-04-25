Fake Remdesivir injection racket: CCB Cops intensify investigation
April 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, who are investigating the sale of fake Remdesivir injections after they busted the racket by arresting three persons, have intensified their investigation.

CCB Police had arrested Girish, a staff nurse at a private hospital in city after raiding his house where he used to manufacture the fake injections and have also arrested Prashanth and Manjunath, both medical representatives, who used to help Girish in selling the fake injections. 

All the three were remanded to judicial custody and the Police after taking permission from the Magistrate, have taken the three into their custody for further investigation. Two more persons — Shivappa, a security guard and his wife Mangala, a housekeeper at a private COVID Care Centre in city — have been taken into custody for questioning. Shivappa and Mangala have been accused of collecting empty Remdesivir injection vials and giving it to Girish, who used to refill the empty vials with fake medicine.

During the raid on Girish’s house on Apr. 19, the CCB Cops had seized empty vials, vials filled with fake medicine, rubber corks, equipment used to refill the vials and seal it and Rs. 2.82 lakh cash.

  1. elizabeth shantini says:
    April 25, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    every hospital should destroy the vials immediately after their use, it should be made mandatory.

