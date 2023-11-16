Farewell luncheon marks end of 2018-2023 Council tenure

November 16, 2023

Outgoing Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Corporators reflect on achievements, city development amidst challenging times

Mysore/Mysuru: As the current term (2018-2023) of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) comes to an end today (Nov. 16), outgoing Corporators assembled at Hotel Sandesh The Prince in Nazarbad for a farewell session, followed by a luncheon yesterday. Of the 65 Corporators, 52 attended, while 13 were absent.

During the luncheon, Mayor Shivakumar reflected on the accomplishments for their respective Wards and the overall city and the responsiveness to people’s issues. He highlighted the introduction of an online tax payment system, contributing to MCC’s record revenue of Rs. 300 crore in a year.

The online payment system was extended to water bills and other sections such as trade licence issuance/renewal. Shivakumar also emphasised infrastructure developments like new MCC Zonal Office buildings, prominent Circle enhancements, overhead water tanks, stormwater drains and underground drainage (UGD).

He further said that the Deputy Commissioner has approved the proposal for construction/development of 4 arches in the city at a cost of Rs.2.7 crore. He wanted the works to be taken up and completed within the specified time.

Corporator Arif Hussain regretted the lack of opportunities to honour the Mayor and Deputy Mayor during the term, noting the challenges faced during the COVID pandemic. Leader of the Opposition Ayub Khan acknowledged the term’s difficulties, attributing them to the pandemic and various testing times.

Senior Corporator Shanthakumari expressed gratitude to the public for the opportunity to serve, urging Mysuru to reclaim its cleanest city tag. Corporator Prema Shankaregowda emphasised that, despite the term ending, Corporators can continue their duties through suggestions and interactions with officials.

Corporator SBM Manju shed light on the challenges and stresses faced by Corporators, including health issues like diabetes and hypertension. Corporator Shobha Sunil advocated for equal speaking opportunities for women Corporators and urged that women Corporators must be allowed to speak as much as their fellow men Corporators.

MCC Commissioner Ashad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said he could not interact fully with all the Corporators as he was a newcomer to the MCC. Opining that the experienced should return to the MCC than the new ones, he said that the experience of Corporators would help a lot in administration.

Stating that the Corporators should not feel disheartened that they are going out of the MCC, which they had worked with for 5 years, he wanted the outgoing Corporators to come up with timely suggestions.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa Yogesh, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, Rajani Annaiah, Roopa, M.U. Subbaiah, Pallavi Begum and others too spoke.

Earlier in the day, perhaps for the first time, the outgoing Corporators posed for a group photo in front of the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road along with the MCC Commissioner.