Movie crew ‘mars’ environs of heritage Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion

November 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A controversy has erupted over the crew of a Kannada film titled ‘Prachanda Tarunam Katinya Kavyam’ allegedly spoiling the environs of heritage Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion at Manasagangothri campus of University of Mysore (UoM) in the city, by dumping red mud and axing the branches of a sandalwood tree, for shooting the movie.

A group of morning walkers at Gangothri campus including heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju,who is also a retired faculty of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, UoM, former Zilla Panchayat Member Beerihundi Basavanna, Master Athlete M. Yogendra and others, who came across the shooting spot early this morning at around 6.30, took exception to the way red mud was dumped in front of the Mansion (which was once the residence of Princess Jayalakshmi Ammanni, the elder sister of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar) thus marring the visual beauty of the premises.

Apart from alerting the Varsity authorities, the inadvertent cutting of a sandalwood tree branch was also brought to the notice of Forest Department. The Forest Officials rushed to the spot and seized the wooden logs.

The UoM authorities have issued permission to Sri Harshitha Movies, Bengaluru, to shoot the movie outside Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion from Nov. 15 to 18 from 6 am to 6 pm and from Nov. 27 to 30, between 6 pm and 2 am for a rent of Rs. 35,000 per day, totalling eight days. While issuing the permission letter, a total of 19 conditions have been listed by the Varsity.

Following the controversy, the film crew called off the shooting for the day, it is said.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said: “A strict action will be taken against the film crew by issuing directions to bear the losses caused by disfiguring the surroundings of the Mansion that holds a heritage value.”