Farmers meet Union Minister in New Delhi over Cauvery row

October 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, led by farmer leader and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar, met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat at New Delhi recently and presented him a memorandum urging him to stay the CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) order on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that 195 taluks of Karnataka have been drought hit and more than 250 farmers have ended their lives due to crop loss, Shantakumar apprised the Minister that 38 of the drought hit taluks come under Cauvery basin and even the State Capital is facing drinking water crisis.

Arguing that the CWMA order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu is both unscientific and illogical at a time when the State is facing severe drought, Shantakumar urged the Union Minister to grant approval for Karnataka’s plea for execution of Mekedatu project across Cauvery river along Karnataka’s border with Tamil Nadu, as it seems to be the only solution for ending the long-standing row.

He also apprised Shekhawat on the benefits that both the States would get, especially during distress, with the execution of Mekedatu project.

The delegation also met CWMA Head S.K. Haldar at his office in New Delhi and apprised him how Karnataka has been rendered grave injustice by the CWMA order on release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Samiti members Gurudev, Narayan and Mohan were part of the delegation.