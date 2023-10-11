NCC Cadets clean Kapila River

October 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the nationwide cleanliness drive, One Karnataka Engineer Company NCC, Mysuru, cleaned Sri Nanjundeshwaraswamy temple’s bathing ghat at Kapila River in Nanjangud recently.

NCC Cadets from JSS Polytechnic, Nanjangud and JSS Polytechnic, Mysuru, cleaned the ghat as part of the Government of India’s ‘Puneet Sagar’ programme, raising awareness among the public and devotees.

About 135 NCC cadets, NCC Officers Capt. Rudramuniswamy, Capt. Harsha Kumar, Havaldars Kumaraswamy and Harish present on the occasion along with the Cadets.