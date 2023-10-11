NCC Cadets clean Kapila River
News

NCC Cadets clean Kapila River

October 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the nationwide cleanliness drive, One Karnataka Engineer Company NCC, Mysuru, cleaned Sri Nanjundeshwaraswamy temple’s bathing ghat at Kapila River in Nanjangud recently.

NCC Cadets from JSS Polytechnic, Nanjangud and JSS Polytechnic, Mysuru, cleaned the ghat as part of the Government of India’s ‘Puneet Sagar’ programme, raising awareness among the public and devotees.

About 135 NCC cadets, NCC Officers Capt. Rudramuniswamy, Capt. Harsha Kumar, Havaldars Kumaraswamy and Harish present on the occasion along with the Cadets.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching