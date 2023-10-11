Patriotism runs high at Dasara Yuva Sambhrama

October 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Soldiers, who guard the borders with courage, risking their lives were given a fitting honour, spreading patriotic fervour during Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri in the city last evening.

The students of various college troupes dressed as soldiers, danced to a medley of songs like Salam Soldier, Mera Bharat Mahan, Janani Janma Bhoomi, Jayaye Bharata Mathe and other patriotic songs, striking a chord with the audience.

The students of Government First Grade College, Periyapatna, Sri D. Devaraja Urs Government First Grade College, Hunsur, Shanthi Arts and Science College, Malavalli, STG First Grade College, Chinakurali, K.R. Pet First Grade College and Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Vishweshwaranagar, who stole the hearts with their meaningful dance performances, with the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ reverberating the place.

The troupe of Government Girls PU College, Rajivnagar, danced to ‘Desh Rangeela’ song from Hindi film ‘Fanaa.’

The folk art forms of the land that uphold the significance of tradition and culture associated with the land of Kannada also got their due. The students of Mandavya First Grade College, Mandya, Sri Sharada First Grade College, Magadi, Ramanagar and Industrial Training Institute, Hunsur, shook their legs to songs highlighting Kannada like Namaste Karunadige, Karunade Kai Chachide Node, Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku and several other songs. The tribal dance by students of Ekalavya Model Residential School and PU College, Sollepura, H.D. Kote, reflected the culture of tribals.

Students of St. Mary’s Girls Composite PU College, Mysuru and Government PU College, Kuvempunagar, emphasised on the necessity of gender parity for building an egalitarian society and atrocity on women and the need to face the challenges without any fear to emerge successful in life.

The ongoing Cauvery Movement also made a sound here, with a dance-drama by the students of Sri Adichunchanagiri PU College, Hunsur, Sri Murugharajendra Swamy Composite PU College, Mariyala, Chamarajanagar and St. John’s PU College, Mandya. Apart from paying a tribute to the farmers, the students sent a message that ‘Cauvery the lifeline of Kananda land belongs to us.’ While the students of Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthan’s Kanaka Gurupeetha PU College, Kuvempunagar and Shantiniketan College of Science and Management, Ramanagar, gave an apt call for conserving the environment. The students of Bharati College, Bharathinagar, paid a tribute to the space scientists for the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

President of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee Mahesh Sosale, Vice-President Nagaraj and others handed over the memento to the college troupes.

Mahisha Mardini…

The students of Mythri Charitable Trust, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, staged a dance-drama ‘Aigiri Nandini,’ where the Goddess Chamundeshwari kills demon Mahishasura, swaying over the audience with a spell of devotion, while the students of Government School for The Deaf, Tilak Nagar, created awareness on the conservation of tigers with their dance-drama.

Save, respect Indian Constitution

Students of Government First Grade College, Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, performed on ‘The duty of all to save and respect Indian Constitution,’ summed up with the slogan ‘Jai Bheem’ touching the sky, that was reciprocated with a standing ovation.