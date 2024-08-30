Farmers stage protest seeking jobs to land losers

August 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding jobs in industries to children of land loser farmers who parted with their land for establishment of industries, farmers under the banner of KRRS staged a demonstration in front of the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) Office on KRS Road in Metagalli here yesterday,

Pointing out that the KIADB acquired thousands of acres of land for establishment of industries and providing industrial infrastructure like road, power sub-stations, godowns etc., they alleged that however, only a handful of jobs were given to land losers and locals. Noting that Asian Paints has come up in a 175 acre plot and ITC industry has come up in a150 acre plot in Nanjangud Industrial Area, they claimed that only a handful have been given jobs. Later, due to protests a district-level committee headed by the KIADB Joint Director was formed and subsequently, several locals got jobs.

But in the later days, this too has stopped, they said and demanded that the district administration take measures for ensuring jobs to land losers and locals.

KRRS Office-bearers Bokkahalli Nanjundaswamy, H.M. Basavaraju, Kempisiddanahundi farmers K.N. Ravi, K.K. Ravikumar, Manju, Chandra, Javaregowda, Srikanta, Sowbhagya, Shivamma, Vasantha, Hoovamma, Nagamma, Jayalakshmi and others took part in the protest.