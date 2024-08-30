Birds killed as miscreants chop off tree branches

August 30, 2024

Mysuru: About 10 Little Egret birds were killed while many were rendered shelterless as a few villagers reportedly chopped down all the branches of a peepal tree in front of the Government School at B. Challi in T. Narasipur taluk on Wednesday. Reason: Bird droppings were causing problems to them.

Every year, these birds come this tree to build nests, lay eggs, hatch them and fly away with their little ones in two to three months time.

But on Wednesday, a few villagers, to prevent the birds from nesting in the tree, performed the cruel act of chopping off all the branches though the birds were still perched on the trees killing a few of them in the process and rendering many birds shelterless.

Meanwhile, concerned villagers informed some people they knew, who in turn informed the Forest Department officials. Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya, who got the information, instructed Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju to take action, following which the DCF informed T. Narasipur Range Forest Officer (RFO) to visit the spot, rescue the birds and initiate action against those responsible for it.

RFO Syed Nadeem and Deputy RFO Yamuna, who visited the spot said that Forest officials have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the death of these birds. Following orders from the Magistrate and Forest Department higher officials, rescued birds have been released in Kokkare Bellur in Maddur taluk.

Case will be registered against those responsible for the death of the birds, they said.