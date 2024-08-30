Dasara 2024: MCC launches patch work to fix potholes

August 30, 2024

190-metre stretch of road in front of KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand being converted into concrete road by PWD

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up works to fix potholes in the Central Business District (CBD) area. By the time Navarathri festivities begin on Oct. 3, the authorities want to make prominent roads pothole-free.

A part of the road near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) adjacent to the selfie-spot, that had worn out was covered with a layer of asphalt yesterday.

The very Circle connects prominent tourist spots like Mysore Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), Dasara Exhibition Grounds and Chamundi Hill to name a few.

Similar work on repairing the potholes that had emerged due to incessant rains in the recent days, have been taken up at Sangolli Rayanna Circle on Lalitha Mahal Road, Krishna Vilas Road, Rama Vilas Road, Seetha Vilas Road and several other roads here.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu told Star of Mysore that the roads which have suffered extensive damages in the rain are being identified. The meticulously prepared tar thoroughly examined for its quality is being used to fill the potholes. If there is no interruption of rain, the works shall be expedited further.

The MCC is spending its own funds, with Dasara package yet to be released. Though the plans in this regard was conceived sometime earlier, incessant rainfall had hampered the plan. However, with Dasara fast approaching, the works have been launched, with the roads in different wards of the city also being repaired, said Sindhu.

While the tender process related to the areas falling under MCC Zone-7 Office like Government Guest House Road, Fountain Circle, LIC Divisional Office Circle and other prominent roads in the vicinity, is underway. With the process expected to be completed soon, the works will also be taken up and completed on time, said Development Officer Rajeevnath.

A stretch of Mother Teresa Road (formerly a part of Bangalore-Nilgiri Road) near KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand is being transformed into a concrete road, as a permanent solution to frequent complaints of potholes that had been appearing due to heavy vehicle density, whenever the city witnessed heavy downpour. The 190-metre stretch of the road is being converted into a concrete road at the cost of Rs. 70 lakh. The works will be completed by 20 days, said PWD officials.