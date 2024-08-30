Scrap Governor’s post: CPI stages protest

August 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the Governor’s actions, members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration in front of the DC office on Bannur road here yesterday, demanding abolition of the Governor’s post.

Stating that the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of the Chief Minister in connection with the MUDA scam, prima facie seems to be politically motivated, the protestors claimed that the Governor was silent on according prosecution sought by the Lokayukta in connection with many other cases for long.

Questioning the Governor’s speed in which he accorded sanction for prosecution, they contended that the Governor post had become a tool in the hands of the ruling party at the Centre and the post should be abolished.

CPI office-bearers H.B. Ramakrishna, K.G. Somaraje Urs, N.K. Devadas, Ramu, C.A.Raju and others took part in the demonstration.