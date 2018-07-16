Farmers to block National Highway near Hospet on July 21

Mysuru: Accusing Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) of failing to keep his pre-election promise of farm loan waiver within 24 hours after coming to power, farmers, under the banner of KRRS (Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha), will block the National Highway at Hitnal Cross near Hospet in Ballari district on July 21.

Speaking to press persons ahead of the KRRS Mysuru divisional meeting at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here yesterday, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said that the July 21 NH Blockade coincides with the death anniversary of martyred farmers who were killed in Police firing at Naragund in the then Dharwad district in early eighties.

Maintaining that H.D. Kumaraswamy’s announcement in the July 5 budget that crop loans of up to 2 lakh, from April 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2017, will be waived off was only an eyewash aimed at fooling the agrarian community, Nagendra demanded full crop loan waiver with no riders.

Pointing out that farmers suicide has continued even after Kumaraswamy announced a limited farm loan waiver, he urged the Government to announce a special package that would bail out the farmers from agrarian crisis.

KRRS Kodagu district President Manu Somaiah demanded a special package for Kodagu, as farmers were distraught due to falling prices of pepper and coffee, crop loss due to heavy rains and the menace of wild animals.

KRRS office-bearers Darshan Puttanaiah, Aswath Narayan Raje Urs, Hosur Kumar, Hoskote Basavaraj and others were present.