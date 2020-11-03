Farmers to take out ‘Delhi Chalo’

November 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Centre to withdraw Farm Bills, which they claimed were anti-farmer, thousands of farmers from across the country and the State, under the banner of Akhila Bharata Raitha Sangharsha Samanvaya Samiti, will take out a ‘Delhi Chalo’ stir on Nov. 26 and 27.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here recently, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene State President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the Farm Bills introduced by the Centre were against the interests of the farming community.

Accusing the Centre of introducing Farm Bills, Power Bill and Labour Bill and making amendments to Essential Commodities Act, all of which were against the interests of the farmers and the common man, Nagendra urged the Government to immediately withdraw the Bills and amendments.

He also urged the Centre to announce a Rs. 1 lakh crore special package for the State in the wake of floods and drought over the past few years.

Accusing the State Government of making amendments to Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and Industrial Disputes Act in order to favour corporates, he warned of launching a massive Movement and laying siege to Vidhana Soudha if the Government failed to repeal them.

KRRS office-bearers Hoskote Basavaraj, Netravati, P. Marankaiah and others were present during the press meet.