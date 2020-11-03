Engineering student allegedly stabbed by friend in Nanjangud
News

Engineering student allegedly stabbed by friend in Nanjangud

November 3, 2020
  • Accused beaten black and blue by villagers
  • Cops to obtain statements this evening

Nanjangud: An Engineering student has been allegedly stabbed by his friend in an attempt to murder him. The incident took place at Banchalli Hundi village, behind South India Paper Mill (SIPM), in the taluk last night.

While the seriously injured Engineering student has been identified as 19-year-old Rohan, son of Manjunath of Banchalli Hundi village, the accused, who happens to be the friend of Rohan is 19-year-old Dilshad, son of Irshad and a resident of Thandavapura. Both were said to be childhood friends. Rohan used to stay in the room on the first floor of his house while his family members stayed in the ground floor.

Yesterday night, Dilshad, who went to Rohan’s room and suddenly attacked him with a knife and reportedly stabbed him (Rohan) on his neck. As Rohan bent back, the injury was not deep but was bleeding profusely with serious injuries.

Rohan, who tried to prevent Dilshad from attacking him began to scream for help attracting his family members, neighbours and villagers. The villagers, who caught hold of Dilshad beat him black and blue, it is learnt. 

Nanjangud Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that both Rohan and Dilshad have been admitted to a hospital and added that the doctors informed that Rohan was out of danger.

The Circle Inspector further said that Rohan and Dilshad were childhood friends and the reason for Dilshad attempting to murder Rohan would be known only after interrogation. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Police would be collecting statements from both this evening.

Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde, Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Nanjangud Rural Sub-Inspector Satish and staff, visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigation.

A case has been registered at Nanjangud Rural Police Station in this regard.

