Fast track counter opens at District Hospital

December 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after a fast track counter was opened on Wednesday at T. Narasipur Hospital (the first one in General Hospitals of the district coming under the State Health Department), the second one opened at the District Hospital at Metagalli on KRS road in city on Thursday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad inaugurated the facility in city.

In order to put an end to long queues of patients at Government Hospitals, the State Health Department has come up with fast track counters, which facilitates the patients to scan QR code for getting OPD (Out Patient Department) registration tokens to consult doctors.

According to DHO Dr. Prasad, this counter has now been established at the District Hospital on KRS road, while such ones have already been set up at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium of MMC&RI.

The fast track counters have been set up at the OPD Block of the respective Hospitals with ‘Scan and Share’ feature under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This will largely help in preventing long queues at the OPD counters.

Following the launch, the District Hospital and K.R. Hospital have got two such counters each while Cheluvamba Hospital has one counter at present.

Pointing out that hundreds of patients visit the OPDs at these Hospitals every day, the DHO said that patients having smartphones and Aadhaar card can use them to scan QR code and get registration tokens. The facility will hugely help in faster OPD registration by skipping long queue, he added.

District Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Nayaz Pasha was present during the launch of the fast track counter.

According to K.R. Hospital RMO Dr. Rajesh, for using this facility, an OPD patient has to undergo four steps: Step 1 – Scan the code, Step 2 – Install the PHR App, Step 3 – Share his/her profile and Step 4 – Get OP slip.

A display board on the registration process through App has been set up near all the fast track counters, he added.