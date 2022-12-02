II PU exam-2023 time-table

December 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the time-table for II PUC Annual Exam-2023. As per schedule, the exams will be held from Mar. 9 to Mar. 29. Candidates can download the time-table by logging on to the official Department website — pue.karnataka.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted in the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. However, there will be no exams on Mar. 10, 12, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

March 9: Kannada, Arabic

March 11: Mathematics, Education

March 13: Economics

March 14: Karnatak music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16: Logic, Business Studies

March 17: Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

March 18: Geography, Biology

March 20: History, Physics

March 21: Hindi

March 23: English

March 25: Political Science, Statistics

March 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science.