II PU exam-2023 time-table

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the time-table for II PUC Annual Exam-2023. As per schedule, the exams will be held from Mar. 9 to Mar. 29. Candidates can download the time-table by logging on to the official Department website — pue.karnataka.gov.in.
The exams will be conducted in the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. However, there will be no exams on Mar. 10, 12, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 28.
March 9: Kannada, Arabic
March 11: Mathematics, Education
March 13: Economics
March 14: Karnatak music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 16: Logic, Business Studies
March 17: Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
March 18: Geography, Biology
March 20: History, Physics
March 21: Hindi
March 23: English
March 25: Political Science, Statistics
March 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 29: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science.
