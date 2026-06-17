Fatal restobar fire:  BUILDING SEALED  

June 17, 2026

Forensic probe intensifies; Scene Of Crime Officers collect evidence

Mysuru: Following the fatal fire accident at Dattagalli restobar that claimed two lives on Monday, Excise Department officials, in coordination with the Police, have sealed the building.

Sources in the Excise Department told Star of Mysore this morning that the restobar was functioning illegally, with liquor being supplied from the ‘Liquor Garage’ operating on the ground floor. As a follow-up measure, the building has been sealed.

Forensic experts examine site

Meanwhile, Kuvempunagar Police, who have intensified their investigation into the tragedy, have sought the help of Scene Of Crime Officers (SOCO). Accordingly, a SOCO team, along with forensic experts, visited the spot yesterday and collected scientific evidence, including samples of burnt bulb holders and charred materials.

The samples have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Madivala in Bengaluru for analysis. The report is expected within five to six days.

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, as burnt bulb holders were found at the scene.

Under the current protocol, collection of scientific evidence from the scene is mandatory in major incidents such as fires, bomb explosions and toxic gas leaks. In fire-related cases, investigators examine various possible causes, including electrical short circuits, fuel leaks and LPG cylinder leaks.

Krishnaraja Sub-Division ACP Prakash said the investigation is in progress and that the SOCO team has collected the required scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the restobar owner and manager, who sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, are out of danger. However, as burn patients are highly susceptible to infections, only a limited number of visitors are allowed inside the hospital.

Voluntary shutdown

Following the incident, several establishments allegedly operating without proper licences, including restaurants, bars and pubs along the Outer Ring Road, are said to be voluntarily shutting down for fear of action. Others have reportedly begun taking corrective measures.

As a precautionary measure, Police Stations are expected to convene meetings of hoteliers, restaurateurs and other stakeholders in the food and hospitality sector within their respective jurisdictions to issue strict safety and compliance directives.

To address complaints regarding lack of inter-departmental coordination, a Coordination Team is likely to be constituted.