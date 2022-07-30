Faulty machines at Kabini Pumping Station to be replaced: MLA Ramdas
Faulty machines at Kabini Pumping Station to be replaced: MLA Ramdas

July 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that as the machinery at Kabini Water Pumping Station, which supplies drinking water to several parts of the city, are reporting frequent breakdowns, the faulty machinery will be replaced with new ones at a cost of Rs. 1 crore.

Addressing an emergency meeting at the MCC’s Old Council Hall here on Thursday, Ramdas, taking note of the protests by residents of several MUDA localities alleging that their localities are not getting water for the past few days, said that the frequent breakdowns at Kabini Pumping Station is the primary cause for disruption in water supply. Pointing out that faulty and outdated machineries will be replaced by latest ones as quickly as possible, he said it is hoped that the problem would not resurface after the replacement of machineries.

Stating that it has been planned to provide pure potable water to all localities coming under KR Constituency by Aug. 15, he said that it has also been decided to link borewell pipelines with parks.

Reacting to complaints by several Corporators that newly fitted water meters had resulted in high water bills, Ramdas said that he has directed the concerned officials to look into the matter.

The MLA further said that the Chief Minister has been appealed to waive off interest on pending water bill dues, which issue will be taken up at the Cabinet meeting.

In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, In-charge Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, Corporators Shivakumar, B.V. Manjunath, Geetashri Yoganand, Champaka, Pallavi Begum, Shobha Sunil and others were present.

