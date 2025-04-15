Felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road: Candlelight vigil on Apr. 18; Activists vow legal battle

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: Environmental organisations in Mysuru city have voiced strong opposition to the felling of 40 trees along Hyder Ali Road, from Kalikamba Temple to SP Office Circle, announcing a candlelight vigil on Apr. 18 (after 6 pm) to and an 11th-day death ceremony to mourn the loss of fully-grown and shade-giving trees.

Alongside this tribute, protesters plan to plant new saplings at the same place in a symbolic act of defiance and have unanimously resolved to pursue legal action against the Forest Department and Mysuru City Corporation officials responsible for the tree felling.

The decision was made during a meeting at Cheluvamba Park last evening, where more than 110 members representing 12 different organisations, including Parisara Balaga, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Team Mysore, the Mysuru unit of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Team Mysuru Foundation and Let’s Do It Mysuru, gathered.

Environmental activists emphasised that Mysuru’s identity is deeply rooted in its lush greenery. They warned that unchecked urban expansion threatens to turn the city into a concrete jungle, demanding immediate intervention. They also formed a Struggle Committee comprising members of various organisations that participated in the meeting.

Saplings to be planted at the spot

“The indiscriminate cutting of trees for road widening must end here,” declared the activists, calling for a united movement to halt further destruction. They insisted that saplings be planted precisely where the trees were removed and that no future tree felling occurs without approval from environmental groups.

Parashurame Gowda, Founding-Member of Parisara Balaga, invoked a recent Supreme Court observation that “cutting trees is worse than killing humans,” demanding stringent punishment for those responsible.

Writer and activist Kusuma Ayarhalli likened the situation to “digging a well after a fire has broken out,” stressing the need for decisive action to ensure even a single tree is not felled without rigorous scrutiny. She categorically opposed any road widening, insisting that trees must be replanted in their original locations.

Political pressure

Wildlife photographer Shailajesha criticised the Forest Department for granting permission without public consultation, citing political pressure over the past eight months. He echoed the demand for replanting and pledged legal action against the officials involved.

The proximity of the felled trees to biodiversity hotspots like Karanji Lake and Mysuru Zoo further fuelled outrage, with activists asserting that no tree should be cut without clearance from an environmental committee.

Retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere highlighted regulatory failures, noting that mandatory public hearings were bypassed and that the Tree Committee no longer includes citizen representation.

He called for a civic action plan to safeguard Mysuru’s tree culture, integral to the city’s heritage. Environmental enthusiast Saleem condemned the unnecessary road expansion, pledging to personally nurture saplings if they are replanted.

The movement has drawn support from diverse groups and individuals, including Ram Prasad and Manohar from Team Mysuru, Vishwanath from Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Advocate Thimmaiah, S.K. Dinesh from Yadavagiri Residents Welfare Association, Horeyala Doraiswamy from Parisara Balaga, Professor Kalachannegowda, Leela Shivakumar, Bhagya Shankar, Prabha Nandeesh, Mansoor Ahmad and Kamal Gopinath from PUCL, Sindhuhalli Akbar from the Samaja Rakshana Sene, Mahendra from the Yuva Brigade, Udeethgowda from Youth for Seva, Dinesh from the Arya Vysya Development Committee, Ganesh Prasad from Kannadada Kannadi, D.P.K. Paramesh from Mysuru Hridayavanta Kannadigara Balaga, Ravikeerthi from Mysuru Memes, Chetan and others.