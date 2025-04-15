‘Mysuru officials have turned environmental adversaries’
News

‘Mysuru officials have turned environmental adversaries’

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: During the meeting at Cheluvamba Park, Retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere emphasised that under Article 51-A of the Constitution, it is every citizen’s constitutional duty to protect the environment.

Here, however, the officials themselves have engaged in anti-environmental activities, blatantly neglecting their responsibilities.

Gokul Govardhan of Team Mysuru stressed that, at times, a democratic system necessitates fierce struggles. He warned that by the time justice is achieved through legal battles, the very essence of trees may be lost.

He criticised the authorities not only for the covert felling of trees but also for uprooting and discarding planted saplings. He firmly called for intensified protests to hold these individuals accountable.

B.S. Prashanth of ‘Let’s Do It’ Mysore, highlighted that Mysuru’s charm is what enables businesses and livelihoods to thrive. It is the absence of fear among officials that has allowed them to cut down trees as they please. He urged for a united struggle and filing cases against such officials, dragging them to Court and ensuring they are punished.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching