‘Mysuru officials have turned environmental adversaries’

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: During the meeting at Cheluvamba Park, Retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere emphasised that under Article 51-A of the Constitution, it is every citizen’s constitutional duty to protect the environment.

Here, however, the officials themselves have engaged in anti-environmental activities, blatantly neglecting their responsibilities.

Gokul Govardhan of Team Mysuru stressed that, at times, a democratic system necessitates fierce struggles. He warned that by the time justice is achieved through legal battles, the very essence of trees may be lost.

He criticised the authorities not only for the covert felling of trees but also for uprooting and discarding planted saplings. He firmly called for intensified protests to hold these individuals accountable.

B.S. Prashanth of ‘Let’s Do It’ Mysore, highlighted that Mysuru’s charm is what enables businesses and livelihoods to thrive. It is the absence of fear among officials that has allowed them to cut down trees as they please. He urged for a united struggle and filing cases against such officials, dragging them to Court and ensuring they are punished.