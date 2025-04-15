Haj Camp-2025 on Apr. 21

April 15, 2025

MLA Tanveer Sait chairs District Haj Committee’s preliminary meeting

Mysuru: The preliminary meeting of the District Haj Committee was held under the Chairmanship of MLA Tanveer Sait and Secretary of Phulwari Muslim Girls Orphanage, Ashoka Road, Abdul Azeez Chand, in city recently.

The meeting focused on arrangements for the upcoming Haj Camp-2025, including orientation and vaccination for pilgrims from the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

According to Abdul Azeez Chand, a total of 553 pilgrims will participate in this year’s Haj — Mysuru district: 331 pilgrims; Mandya district: 62 pilgrims; Kodagu district: 116 pilgrims and Chamarajanagar district: 44 pilgrims.

Vaccination will be provided to all Haj-2025 pilgrims and a health certificate, which is mandatory for travel, will be issued.

The Haj Camp-2025 will be held on Apr. 21 at R.K. Palace Function Hall, near P&T Quarters Road in Udayagiri, under the Presidentship of Sir Khazi of Mysuru Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff.

Abdul Azeez Chand also informed that Zulfiqar, Chairman of Karnataka State Haj Committee, along with other officials, will visit the camp.

Pilgrims are urged not to bring children or relatives to the camp.

Moulana Mohammed Zakaulla, Moulana Ayub Ansari, Anwar Baig, Mohamed Mumtaz Ahmed, Fayaz, Nisar Ahmed, Irfan, Moulana Khalid, Fazil Chand, Touseef, Asrar and Moulana Touseef were present.

For further details, contact Mob: 97417-89000.