‘Meal of Hope – No One Sleeps Hungry’: Nakhsha Builders’ new initiative

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: City’s Nakhsha Builders, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has launched ‘Meal of Hope – No One Sleeps Hungry’ to ensure that everyone has access to food, with a goal of serving 50,000 plates in 365 days.

Harsha Melanta, Proprietor of Mysore Union, Vaidyanathan, Chartered Accountant and Vinay Shankar, CEO of Nakhsha, were present during the launch of the initiative recently.

This CSR initiative reflects Nakhsha’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. It aims to make a lasting impact and ensure that hunger is no longer a concern for anyone in society.