Female foal added to Zoo attractions
News

Female foal added to Zoo attractions

December 18, 2021

Mysuru: The captive breeding at Mysuru Zoo has seen success from time to time and the latest addition to this is ‘Prachi’, the zebra that has given birth to a female foal yesterday. The Zoo did not have a zebra and taking this to account, a zebra pair ‘Rishi’ and ‘Prachi’ was brought from Israel. Now the female foal is born to the pair. Both the mother and the foal are doing fine, said Zoo authorities.

In the history of the Mysuru Zoo, this is the fifth zebra pair that has given birth and it is the second foal ‘Rishi’ has sired. While the parent zebras are black and white in colour, the foals are usually brown in colour. They acquire their distinct colour as they grow up.

The birth of a foal will pull in more visitors to the Zoo that is at present seeing an average footfall of 2,000 to 3,000.

