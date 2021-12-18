Mega Lok Adalat begins in city

December 18, 2021

Mysuru: The Mega Lok Adalat began at Courts in city and district this afternoon. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has identified about 55,000 criminal compoundable, civil and matrimonial cases for resolution at the Lok Adalat.

The cases that will be taken up includes 23,548 cases registered under section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act (NIA) and rest of the cases pertain to matrimonial disputes, motor vehicle accident claims (IMA cases), labour disputes, land acquisition issues, Banks and other financial institutions cases, recovery of loans, utility bills, etc.

The Mega Lok Adalat is taking place in more than 60 Courts across the district, including 44 Court Halls in city.

The cases are being heard through physical sessions, online, video conferencing, electronic modes, etc. at the District Courts Complex and at the ADR Centre in Malalavadi Court Complex in Jayanagar.

This is the fourth and the last Mega Lok Adalat this year.