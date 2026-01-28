Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa’s 127th birth anniversary celebrated

January 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, along with the Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa Fans’ Association, Mysuru, celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

The programme was organised in front of the statue of Field Marshal Cariappa at the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on Vinoba Road this morning.

Former MP Prathap Simha offered floral tributes to the statue and said that celebrating the 127th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Cariappa is a matter of great pride for society. His contributions and valour have earned him immense respect across the nation. Kodagu’s contribution to the country is unparalleled.

He added that no other land could produce patriots and warriors like those from Kodagu. “Patriotism has grown there as a tradition. Though the Kodava community is small, its service to the Armed Forces is immense. It is a privilege for our land to cherish the memory of a leader like Field Marshal Cariappa, born in such a tradition,” he said.

World War II, freedom struggle

Field Marshal Cariappa’s service during World War II and the freedom struggle was exemplary to the world. The rank of Field Marshal is the highest in the Indian Army and it is a matter of pride not only for the Kodava community but also for Karnataka.

“He may not have received the Bharat Ratna, but he was honoured with the rank of Field Marshal,” Simha remarked. He further noted that Cariappa, along with General Kodandera S. Thimayya, gave democratic India a strong shape and direction.

“Even today, the Kodava community has contributed more than 30 Lieutenant Colonels to the Indian Army, five captains to Indian hockey and over 60 players to the sport. “For this, the community must feel proud and continue to grow. As the community grows, so will the nation and patriotism,” he said.

Former MLA L. Nagendra noted that it was Field Marshal Cariappa who made the entire world turn its attention towards India.

“He must be remembered every single day. When his statue was to be installed at Metropole Circle, many obstacles arose, but all were overcome and today the statue stands tall, and this is a matter of immense pride. In the coming years, thousands from the community should gather together to celebrate Cariappa’s birth anniversary on a grand scale,” Nagendra said.

The event was attended by former Mayors M.J. Ravikumar & H.N. Srikantaiah, former Corporators Pramila Bharath & Maletira U. Subbaiah, Mysuru Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Mukkatira C. Ashok and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans’ Association President Nayakanda Thimmaiah among others.