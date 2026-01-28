Mysuru musicians commemorate Saint Thyagaraja in the finale

January 28, 2026

Five-day Uttarayana concludes at JCAC

Art alone can expand minds, unite society: Dr. Nagabharana

Mysore/Mysuru: Acclaimed director and theatre personality Dr. T.S. Nagabharana said that a nation which preserves its cultural wealth will prosper and earn global recognition. He stressed that art plays a vital role in sustaining and nurturing human life and therefore deserves greater encouragement in the present times.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the five-day ‘Uttarayana’ Art and Culture Festival held at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage last evening.

Dr. Nagabharana observed that modern society has become highly commercialised, with even service often viewed as a form of trade. “Commercialisation is visible in every field today. However, cultural work is about connecting minds and it cannot be bound by commerce,” he said.

Recalling the rapid expansion of cities, he noted that while localities increased, platforms for cultural interaction did not grow in the same way. “As spaces expanded, minds shrank. Art and artists alone can help broaden minds. Cultural awareness creates new expressions while preserving traditions and this process strengthens society,” he remarked.

He described the ‘Uttarayana’ festival organised at JCAC as a complete success and said, such initiatives were essential to nurture cultural consciousness.

Ganakala Bhushana Vid. R.K. Padmanabha praised JCAC for its efforts in promoting Indian culture and giving it a new expression and platform. He said, cultural activities of this kind should be held regularly.

Noted orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda said that art alone has the power to eliminate narrow-mindedness in human beings. He pointed out that excessive focus on money and politics weakens cultural values and urged people to engage more with art and culture to remain truly human.

JCAC Chairman and philanthropist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, his wife Kusuma Shenoy, daughter Amrutha, son-in-law Ravikumar, Vidushi Dr. Kripa Phadke, Vid. Manasa Nayana, Vid. Sai Shiv, Dr. Rama V. Bennur and others were present on the occasion.