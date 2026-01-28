Crocodile spotted at Kukkarahalli Lake
January 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A crocodile was spotted at the bank of Kukkarahalli Lake in the city recently, triggering panic among morning walkers.

Vikas Gowda, an environmental lover, saw the crocodile, as he entered the lake from the gate on Manasagangothri Road side, leading towards the rear side of Rangayana theatre repertory. The reptile was seen resting on the lake bund.

Though the lake is a known crocodile habitat, they are rarely spotted by the people, who throng the lake, either for morning walk or evening stroll. However, according to Gowda, the crocodile was spotted four times.

It is said that, in the wake of morning temperature, the crocodiles come out of water and rest for a while. Hence, those passing by the lake side, should be cautious. On the other hand, the sign boards warning people about crocodiles in the lake, has been put up by the University of Mysore, the custodian of the lake. Hence, there are binding instructions against anybody resorting to swimming in lake water.

Meanwhile, a tourist was seen attempting to swim in the lake on Monday afternoon.

A passerby, who saw the tourist coming out of water after taking a dip, warned him about sewage water getting mixed with lake water. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The general public have been urging to depute a security guard to man surroundings of the lake in the mornings too, to restrain anybody from venturing to swim in the water, as the possibilities of falling prey to crocodile, cannot be ruled out.

