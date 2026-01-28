Free HPV vaccine

January 28, 2026

In a first, vaccines to be administered to 8,000 girl children in Mysuru

Precaution by Health and Family Welfare Dept. against cervical cancer

Mysore/Mysuru: Under National Immunisation Programme to prevent cervical cancer, the Health and Family Welfare Department in the district is making preparations to administer free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to over 8,000 girl children in the age group of 14 to 15 years.

The Medical Officers of Health and Family Welfare Department are provided pre-requisite training, among several other preparations being made by the Department, to carry out the vaccination drive in an effective manner.

Next month?

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed said, the HPV vaccination drive is expected to begin from next month. While the private hospitals have been administering vaccine for the past 20 years it is for the first time, the Government is launching the drive to administer HPV vaccine free of cost.

Which hospitals

“The HPV vaccine will be given to the girl child above 14 years and within 15 years, from Government, aided and private educational institutions. The vaccine will be provided at the District Hospital, Taluk Hospital, Community Health Centre and Primary Health Centre, without any criterion — like Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Above Poverty Line (APL) category.

Regular immunisation

Though the target group of children to be administered HPV vaccine have been identified, the HPV vaccine will be included in the regular immunisation drive at schools on Thursdays. The single dose vaccination will be provided, which is essential to shield them from being vulnerable to cervical cancer, throughout their lifespan.

The vaccine will be administered on the left arm, which is considered as safe, without causing any serious side effects, as proven during the related experiments.

In the private medical sector, the girl children above 15 years are provided HPV vaccine in two doses.

Special initiative of State Govt.

Preparations are underway to administer HPV vaccine. ASHA workers are being involved to create awareness among the people about cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine being given to prevent the disease. With Medical Officers already trained on these lines, the immunisation drive will be launched once the vials of the vaccine are received. The vaccine is specially being introduced in the State, with the Government taking a special interest in the immunisation drive. —Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, DHO, Mysuru