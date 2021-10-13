Final rehearsal of Jumboo Savari held
October 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Jumboo Savari just two days away, the third and final round of rehearsal of the grand event was held inside the Mysore Palace this morning.

The Dasara procession, just like last year, is restricted to Palace premises in the wake of COVID pandemic.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and DCF Dr. V. Karikalan performed Pushparchane to Howdah elephant Abhimanyu to launch the final rehearsal this morning. The designated Police fired 21 rounds in the air and the Police Band played the National Anthem.

At first, Abhimanyu was brought from Kodi Someshwara temple inside the Palace to the Palace precincts, from where Abhimanyu, along with his two Kumki elephants were taken to the spot where the Howdah (Ambari) was mounted atop Abhimanyu for  final practice.

Thereafter the elephants were brought in front of the royal residence from where they were taken on the entire stretch of the Dasara procession route inside the Palace premises  along with Mounted Police, Police Band and a Police contingent.

Speaking to presspersons, Dr. Chandragupta said that the final rehearsal this morning and two in the previous days were successful.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Dasara procession by performing Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Balarama Gate of the Palace in the auspicious Meena Lagna between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm on Oct.15, he said adding that the Vijayadashami procession will be launched in the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5 pm and 5.30 pm in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of other dignitaries.

Security measures

Highlighting the measures taken by the Police Department for providing security to the grand event, Dr. Chandragupta said that as per Government directions, only 500 people will be allowed to watch the procession and all the visitors will be screened before entry to the Palace premises.

Noting that 8 cultural troupes, 6  tableaux, Mounted Police and two Police contingents will be part of the procession, he appealed the citizens to watch the procession from their homes as it will be telecast live.

