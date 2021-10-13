Ayudha Puja sales dull

October 13, 2021

Final rehearsal of Jumboo Savari held

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to perform Nandi Dhwaja Puja between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm on Oct. 15

Vijayadashami procession to commence between 5 pm and 5.30 pm

Vehicular movement around Palace banned on Friday from 7 am to 6 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: While the sales of vehicles, jewellery and garments have picked up, unfortunately the same cannot be said about essential Ayudha Puja items such as ash gourds (winter melon), Chrysanthemum flowers and fruits during this festive season.

Many vendors selling puja essentials expressed disappointment with the dipped sales.

“Sales are dull this year due to the situation caused by COVID. We procured only limited stocks for sales this year. However, we are unsure if even that will sell,” rued Devaraju, a vendor who has set up a make-shift tent at Vani Vilasa Market.

Every year, around this time, all the markets in the city including Devaraja Market and road side Flower Markets would be abuzz with scores of customers thronging to buy puja items. But this year, the usual sight of customers thronging street vendors on the eve of Ayudha Puja was not witnessed. “During every Ayudha Puja season, I used to sell over 20 boxes of apples by afternoon. But this time, I have managed to sell only four. I opened the shop at 7 am and it is now 12.30 pm. I doubt if it will pick up,” said another vendor.

One of the factors for poor sales is said to be people celebrating a simple Dasara due to increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and other puja essentials. However, vendors say that prices have only marginally increased when compared to the previous years.

Vishwas, a flower vendor at J.K. Grounds said, “There is no demand for flowers this year. Flowers like chrysanthemum is being sold for Rs. 70-80 per meter, roses Rs. 200-250 per kilo, jasmine Rs. 700-800 per kilo, Tulsi Rs. 30 per meter, coconuts up to Rs. 40, marigold Rs. 80 per meter and ash gourd at Rs. 40-50. Since yesterday we saw only 30 percent of business, I hope it gets better by the evening.”

Gowramma, another vendor from Devaraja Market said that people are going through a financial crisis after two lockdowns. This has affected the business of street vendors.

Manju, a vendor at J.K. Grounds said, “People ask everything for less rates which we cannot offer. We are selling banana stems and ash gourds at affordable prices. We have sold only two tonnes of ash gourds since yesterday out of ten tonnes we have brought here,” he added.

Venkata Shetty, a vendor from Devaraja Market said, “Have been selling flowers for 20 years and have not experienced anything like this before. Other flower vendors in the market are selling chrysanthemum for Rs. 100 per meter. But I am selling for Rs. 60 per meter and yet I see no improvement in the business. We cannot blame people for this as they do not have money due to the lockdown effect”, he added.

Papanna from Devaraja Market said, “We see more demand for ash gourds during the festival. Price of each ash gourd is more on roadside markets. We are selling it for Rs. 15-20. Still there are not many buyers.”