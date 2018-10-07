Final round of cannon firing drill held at Palace

Mysuru: The third and final round of cannon firing drill rehearsal session for Dasara elephants and horses for them to acclimatise with the loud sound was held at the parking lot near Varaha Gate of Mysore Palace this morning.

In all, seven cannons were used to fire 21 rounds to acclimatise 12 elephants and 16 horses. As a precautionary measure, elephant Prashantha was tied to a tree at a distance to prevent him from panicking. During the last rehearsal, both Prashantha and Dhananjaya got scared and this time, Dhananjaya was made to stand at a distance.

Today, 2.8 kgs of gun powder were used for 21 rounds of firing, with three shots in each round. The entire firing process was completed in one minute. A large number of people had assembled at the Palace to witness the cannon firing.