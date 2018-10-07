Regular Pourakarmikas return to work

Mysuru: Even as the indefinite stir launched by MCC Pourakarmikas demanding fulfilment of their various demands entered the fifth day today, regular Pourakarmikas returned to work this morning.

The Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabha, Purasabhe Pourakarmikas Maha Sangha State President Narayana said that following an assurance given by District Minister G.T. Devegowda last night that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had agreed to hold a meeting on Pourakarmikas issues on Oct. 9 it was decided to allow only regularised Pourakarmikas, who are nearly 600 in number to return to work, while the contract Pourakarmikas will continue with the indefinite stir. Actor Prakash Rai, Writer Devanur Mahadeva, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra took part in the protest for some time this morning.

Meeting unsuccessful

Meanwhile, last evening’s meeting between the striking Pourakarmikas and the District Administration to end the deadlock, failed as the civic workers insisted on fulfilment of their demands before returning to work.

But the Pourakarmikas adopting an adamant stand, refused to withdraw their stir.

City continues to suffer

Even though only 600 regular Pourakarmikas returned to work this morning, the city continues to stink with huge quantities of waste and garbage piling up along the roads and in other open spaces for the past four days, yet to be cleared.

The MCC has about 2,200 contract Pourakarmikas and their continued participation in the stir, has badly hit day-to-day cleaning and sweeping operations, with Dasara hardly a few days away and the city witnessing an influx of tourists for Dasara.