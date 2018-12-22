Finally, Hinkal Flyover to be inaugurated tomorrow

Mysuru: After a series of postponements, the Hinkal Flyover will finally be inaugurated tomorrow (Dec.23) and hectic preparations are on to decorate and white-wash the structure. It is the first-ever flyover being constructed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the city and on a crucial road that links Mysuru to Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the flyover at 1.30 pm in the presence of Union Urban Development, Housing and Poverty Alleviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Higher Education and Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda will preside over the programme.

State Housing and Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader, PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, ZP President Nayeema Sultana, MPs Pratap Simha, R. Dhruvanarayan, L.R. Shivaramegowda, MLAs Tanveer Sait, A.H. Vishwanath, S.A. Ramdas, K. Mahadev, B. Harshavardhan, M. Ashwin Kumar, Ravindra Shrikantaiah, L. Nagendra, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and Anil Chikkamadu will be the chief guests along with MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj, R. Dharmasena, K.T. Srikantegowda and K.V. Narayanaswamy.

The sanctioned estimated cost of the project is Rs. 15.18 crore while the tender agreement amount is 19.83 crore. The total expenditure of the completion of the works is Rs. 23.5 crore. As per the approval, Central Government share is 80 percent and the State Government share is 10 percent and the balance share is by MUDA that included land acquisition cost, escalation and tender premium.

According to a press release from MUDA, as per the revised guidelines of the project, the Central Government’s share was reduced to 50 percent from 80 percent and due to the efforts of MP Pratap Simha, it was increased to 60 percent. Further, the State Government agreed to increase its share from 10 percent to 30 percent.

The total length of the flyover is 580 metres and the total width of four-lane road is 17.20 metres. There are service roads of 6.00 metres width on both sides with footpath of minimum width 1.50 metres. The works on the flyover began on April 27, 2016 (formal commencing date June 22, 2016). The flyover begins from Hinkal Tent till Grand Maurya Hotel.

Originally, a four-grade separator project at a total cost of Rs. 66.62 crore was planned. However, out of the four-grade separators, only the Hunsur Road flyover (earlier grade separator) will be a reality.

The flyover that was proposed at KRS Road Junction faced a technical snag as the road descends too close to the Mysuru-Hassan Railway track and hence has to be realigned or dropped. The grade separator that was planned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Columbia Asia Hospital was also dropped as the State Government has planned to widen the existing 6-lane road. Like-wise, the grade separator on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was dropped as there is a dispute over the land that belonged to the erstwhile Maharajas.

